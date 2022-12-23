Don't take away our rights to education; stop the 15% increment — TEIN petitions gov’t

The Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has called on government to slash the fifteen percent fee increment in public tertiary institutions.

The group fears that the increment, if made to hold, will deny most underprivileged students their rights to education through deferral of courses.

In a two-page petition to government signed by Selema Yoda and Dennis Akowuah, President and Communications Officer respectively, the NDC Tertiary Youh Wing cited the current economic predicament as a necessity for government to consider students and reduced the newly approved fee increment.

"Undoubtedly, not all hard times call for hard measures, and for a government whose sole responsibility is to the people, it is only important that austerity measures are put in place to cushion the citizenry in times of hardship and economic crisis. As an association with deepest concern for the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, I write on our behalf to add our voice to the concerns that have already been raised by the various student unions and associations.

"There is no denying that the Ghana we know today is not the same as that which existed yesterday, and it is important that the prevailing circumstances that undermine our rights and freedoms be addressed with swift intervention and dialogue. In this case, the students at the various public universities risk a denial of their basic right to education as a result of the 15% approved increase by Parliament," portions of the statement read.

The statement also pointed to the need for the government to value the fourth Sustainable Development Goal, which talks about inclusive and equitable quality education.

"Notwithstanding the valid concerns that have been raised with respect to the importance of increasing fees, it is in our humble opinion that this would further aggravate the woes of the ordinary Ghanaian student, whose hopes, dreams, and aspirations are heavily dependent on the completion of their tertiary education.

"There thus exists an overarching responsibility on the government to protect the vulnerable and fulfil its mandate to the people as schemes such as the Free Senior High School Policy have opened access to education for persons from diverse backgrounds in Ghana.

"On behalf of the association and over 100,000 students in various public universities, we plead that this matter be settled with the utmost urgency," she said.

She added that the government "must not forget that payment of fees is a requirement for students to register for courses or risk deferral if they are unable to pay 70% of fees per the fee policy of some of the public universities.

"We would not want to remind Ghanaians of how thousands were to be deferred by the university due to the same prevailing circumstances. We believe we would not wish for such an occurrence to ever unfold in the history of a country that believes in the principles of equality and justice for all.

"We must not also forget that if the government intends to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 target for quality education, it is important that they address one of the seven target outcomes, which is "inclusive and equitable quality education."

According to her, "The actions taken today do not, unfortunately, put us on the trajectory of pushing the SDG Agenda 2030 for education."

"If education is indeed as important as the government says, the actions of the administration should be targeted at achieving affordable quality education in public tertiary institutions," it said with regard to protecting the SDG agenda.

