Ghana introduces visa-on-arrival

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that Ghana will introduce a visa-on-arrival policy for the rest of the year.

In a statement, the Ministry said the policy will take effect on Thursday, December 22 and end on January 15, 2023.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 22nd December 2022 to 15th January 2023,” the statement from the Transport Ministry said.

The Ministry further admonishes stakeholders to ensure that systems are updated to reflect the new arrangement and those responsible for checking in passengers traveling to Ghana are advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding.

The introduction of non-pre-approval visa-on-arrival is part of a move to make it easy for people in the diaspora to travel to Ghana under the "Beyond the Return" initiative.

The 10-year initiative which is under the theme "A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030)" is built on 7 pillars.

It is a follow-up to the successful 2019 Year of Return which sought to connect Africans in the diaspora with their roots.