[Full text] Mahama’s tribute to Prof. Kwesi Botchwey

The passing of my elder brother Kwesi 'B', as I called him after a short illness has left me and the hordes of our compatriots and the nation at large, numb with deep sadness.

We are yet to come to terms with this new reality that, for the first time, we will no longer have the benefit of his ever-readiness to serve his party, his country and his God.

It is difficult to accept that your party, the NDC, can, today, no longer draw upon your sharp intellect, profound knowledge and varied expertise that served as a bulwark of stability for our economy, leading to the birthing of our enduring 4th Republic.

It is painful to accept that you would not be physically present to consult when the NDC returns to power to pursue its goal of changing the fortunes of the people of Ghana.

It is sad to accept that we have had our last “buga' dance and our plans to celebrate you in grand style on your 80th birthday, will no longer be possible. Kwesi 'B' was a gifted fixer – plain and simple.

He was the longest serving Finance Minister of our Republic for a reason. A man of immense intellectual acumen and practical wisdom, his life had been one of selfless service to his country and humanity.

Significantly, his service led to transformation of lives across the globe. He was a statesman par excellence and a national treasure.

It is a measure of his industry, scholarly credentials, and depth of knowledge that he served at various capacities both at home and abroad, including sharing his expertise with global organizations and bodies like the IMF, the World Bank, the UN, the OECD and the Commonwealth.

In spite of this incomparable resume, Professor Kwesi Botchwey never yielded to the temptation of engaging in self-adulation and promotion but preferred to have his work speak for him. This is a vital lesson of servantship that all of us, especially politicians, must emulate.

This is why he was a man I admired greatly. He continued to serve in various capacities, the last being Member of the Council of Elders of the NDC, until he was finally called to rest.

Even after retirement, the statesman that he was, he continued to serve till the very end. You have served your God, your fellow man, your country, and your party faithfully, and you have earned your due rest.

But being human, we would have preferred to have you around a bit longer, especially now that your country is going through torrid economic times.

We are reminded, however, by the words of the Priest-Poet John Donne who remarked that: “God himself took a day to rest in, and a good man's grave [or death] is his Sabbath.” Kwesi 'B': the cruel hand of death has only severed our physical connection: it may have ended a life but never the ties, memories and inspiration you left with us that continue to spur us on.

You have gone but will never be forgotten as long as the NDC exists; You have gone but will never be forgotten, as long as the story of the economy of our country is told; You have gone but will never be forgotten whenever we recall some of the greatest sons and daughters our country has ever produced.

The poet Emile Dickenson was right about you: “Because I could not stop for Death – He kindly stopped for me – The Carriage held but just Ourselves – And Immortality.”

Because you were driven by a desire to improve the livelihood of your people, you never stopped to take a deserved rest.

Your friends, comrades, party and nation, with a grateful heart, bids you farewell. May God Almighty grant you peaceful repose.

– Former President, John Dramani Mahama