USAG rejects proposed 15% increment in public university fees

The University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) rejects an intended 15 per cent increment in fees of public universities by Parliament.

This comes after checks from the Association revealed that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and Parliament had approved a 15 per cent increment in university fees from the previous academic year.

The Association, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said this would make access to education become increasingly difficult.

They noted that every attempt to increase the fees would be “strongly” resisted.

“This has begun with our students strongly expressing their displeasure over the past week on the various social media platforms,” they added.

According to the Association, some public universities such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast and the University of Ghana, had gone ahead to release provisional school fees for the 2022/23 academic year with very high percentage increments.

They added that their major concern was how short the notice on the payment would come, and how difficult it would be for most students to continue their education.

“We are just about three weeks away from resuming school and up to date the fate of our university student is still hanging because we cannot point to a specific figure as designated and approved fees for the 2022/2023 academic year,” they said.

However, the procedure for the approval of Public University fees rests with Parliament, after universities send their proposed fees to Parliament through Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Ministry of Finance as contained in the Fees and Charges Act, 2022.

GNA