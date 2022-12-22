Ghana don't have earthquake detectors because we've eaten all the rats — Lawyer Anokye Frimpong

A Ghanaian legal practitioner, Lawyer Anokye Frimpong has made a very interesting submission on earthquake alerts in the country.

The seasoned lawyer claimed that animals like rats and cats are experts in danger detection, including earthquakes.

He explained on Accra-based GTV that these animals will unexpectedly run when they sense danger — giving a clue for people around to seek refuge or protect themselves.

However, he said Ghana is not to get the earthquake alerts because Ghanaians have eaten all of those animals.

"In countries that do not eat their animals, rats are able to sense earthquakes immediately, so the moment you see them running, you will know that there is an earthquake coming," he said amid laughter.

Lawyer Anokye continued, "But we've eaten all the rats in Ghana, so we don't get them to alert us."

Meanwhile, some parts of Accra have recently been hit with a magnitude 4.0 earth tremor.