Gov’t listens to organised labour; excludes pension funds from Debt Exchange Programme

The Ministry of Finance and Organised Labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exclude pension funds from the Debt Exchange Programme of government.

Before the deal was signed on Thursday, December 22, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on behalf of Orgnised Labour warned government that if pensions were not excluded, there will be a strike action effective December 27.

Following a meeting today, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has appended his signature on a document that assures organised labour that pension funds will not be touched.

Speaking at the meeting after the document was signed, the Finance Minister said, “Thanks to everyone for this agreement. It’s important for the spirit of where we are going as a nation.”

According to him, it is important for everyone to come on board to support the government to build on the gains made in the last few weeks to ensure the country comes out of the economic challenges.

On his part, TUC Secretary-General Dr. Yaw Baah expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo, the Council of State, and the Finance Minister for listening to the cry of organised labour.

“Thank you, Minister. I think this is very good news for us. On behalf of my colleagues, I will, first of all, like to thank the President and his government for listening to us. It's not as if we want to cause disruption but we think that pension should not be touched,” Dr. Yaw Baah indicated.

Courtesy of the agreement reached today, the plan of organised labour to go on an indefinite strike on December 27 has been called off.