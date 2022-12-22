If it's about protection, then spend the National Cathedral money on security agencies — Dr. Asah Asante

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante is not happy with President Akufo-Addo’s insistence on building the national cathedral as a worship place for Ghanaians to seek God's protection over the country.

The President recently claimed that the cathedral will serve as a gathering place for all Christians to come together and praise God for saving the country from terrorism.

But according to the political science lecturer, protecting a country from terrorist attacks is the work of the security agencies, not a cathedral.

He asked the government to channel the GHS80 million budgetary allocation for the construction of the National Cathedral project, which was rejected by Parliament, to finance the security agencies.

"Take the National Cathedral money and give it to the security people to protect us. The cathedral cannot protect anybody.

"There is nobody that is dying that we need the cathedral to protect. We need the people alive. So the security people must be given their money," he said in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews on Wednesday, December 21.

On Tuesday, the Minority in Parliament kicked against the GH₵80 million budgetary allocation to the construction of the National Cathedral project.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Dr. Asah Asante reiterated, "As for me, Kwame Asante, I don’t like the national cathedral and will never like it."