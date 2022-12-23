U/E/R: There'll be zero accidents if road users exercise more caution — Deputy DVLA boss

Emmanuel Abaidoo, Deputy Upper East Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)

The Upper East Regional Deputy Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Emmanuel Abaidoo has stated that Ghana could record zero accidents when road users exercise more caution.

This was disclosed when granted an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga.

He indicated that road accidents recorded in the last quarter of 2022 as against the last quarter of 2021, have seen a drop in fatalities in 2022 as 2021.

Fatalities recorded in 2021 he noted, stood at 12 fatalities against 2 in 2022. He stated that serious accidents in 2021 came to 13 as against 5 in 2022, minor accidents 3 in 2021 and 2022. He added that only two were recorded without the unreported ones.

Mr. Abaidoo indicated that in total 28 cases were recorded in 2021 as against 9 in 2022. "If this continues, there is the likelihood that we can record zero accidents," he added.

Mr. Abidoo indicated that a defensive driver is one who moves from the house without coursing an accident or involving in an accident.

He, therefore, entreated everyone to be very circumspect during Christmas and the coming year.

Regarding motor riders, he urges them to wear their helmet elbow and knee caps with hand gloves fit for the road.

He stressed that due to the festive season, every road user should consider himself or herself at risk and stop being careless.

" As we celebrate Christmas, the road will be busy as people ply to and fro various parts of the country to join their families, businessmen will move their goods up and down, and transport owners would want to make more money by demanding several returns trips from their drivers," he emphasised.