OSP seal deal with Finance Ministry for compensation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has written to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee of Parliament that a resolution has been completed, in principle, for compensation for some of its staff.

The matter came to the fore during deliberations on the Appropriation Bill for the 2023 fiscal year.

It was revealed that staff of the Office, including the Special Prosecutor, have not been paid for the past 15 months.

The Minority, therefore, demanded that payment is made before the allocations to the Office in the budget is approved.

In a letter written by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to the Committee, there was correspondence between the Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Mr Agyebeng on Thursday, March 10.

This was further pushed by the Committee on Wednesday, December 14.

Mr Agyebeng stated that per the dictates of the establishing Act of the OSP, Act 959, and the Office of Special Prosecutor Regulations, 2018 (LI 2373), the agreement for compensation was reached.

“The OSP expects the Minister of Finance to sign the outcome off by correspondence addressed to the Special Prosecutor before close of business 23 December 2022,” Mr Agyebeng wrote.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament says until the agreement is signed, it will reject the allocation of funds to the OSP as contained in the 2023 budget.

—3news.com