Ghanaians get Tuesday as additional holiday

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has announced that Tuesday, December 27 will be observed as a public holiday.

In a press release, the Minister explains that in view of the fact that Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, and Monday also a holiday, Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 27 will be observed as a public holiday.

This directive comes from an Executive Instrument from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, Act 601.

The holiday should be observed as such throughout the country, Interior Minister Dery stated.