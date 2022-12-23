PWDs in Tano South District receive share of common fund

The Tano South Municipal Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has disbursed a portion of the Municipal Assembly Common Fund meant for people living with disability (PWD) in the Municipality.

In a short address Mad. Gladys Zuuri, the Tano South Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development welcomed the beneficiaries and said government in its policy to invest in the people to transform the economy has made it possible to distribute the items to people living with disability (PWD) in the Tano South Municipal.

She said the aim is to support them open up their own businesses and advised them to make judicious use of the items so that they gain from them.

She urged those who have not received theirs to exercise patience since theirs will be ready for distribution.

Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, in his address, extended warm greetings from His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the beneficiaries.

He said it is an obligation on the part of government to support people living with disability.

Against this background, he added that government through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has distributed the items to them.

He said people with disabilities are not outcasts and must not be treated unfairly in society. He charged them not to allow their condition to discourage them from pursuing their dreams and urged them to work hard since success is not achieved on silver Plata.

He charged the beneficiaries to use the items for the intended purposes.