Social Welfare Officer bemoans high level of child neglect in Agona West Municipality

23.12.2022 LISTEN

It saddens my heart when I see fathers denying their children their basic rights in terms of monthly maintenance, Agona West Municipal Social Welfare Officer, Mr. Robert Kobina Baah laments.

According to him, over 99% of the cases recorded on daily basis were on child maintenance.

"Some men are simply becoming irresponsible. Nobody should hide behind the recent global economic crisis to deny his child or children financial responsibility.

"It is a crime in Ghana for a man to refuse to give maintenance fees meant for his children. Our criminal code 29/60 of the Criminal Act of the country speaks against it.

"Thanks to the Family Tribunal Court of which am a panel member, all cases pending before us are being resolved except for those who have not been served with summons notice," he stated.

According to him, some cases on child maintenance and family reconciliation have been resolved.

"A total of 26 cases involving child maintenance and family reconciliation have been resolved amicably. Additionally, 11 children who were picked from the streets in the Agona West Municipality have been taken to orphanage homes whilst others are being assisted to reunite with their families.

"Let me also put on record that many are paying the mandatory monthly maintenance excluding for school fees, hospital bills, T&T and other obligations," Mr. Baah stated.

In an interview with newsmen at Agona Swedru recently, Mr. Robert Kobina Baah noted that his outfit was intensifying its public education campaign to educate people on child development.

He called on Nananom, Assembly Members stakeholders, religious leaders and the general public to assist the department in its quest to improve the living standards of families, especially children without denying them their rights of being with their parents.