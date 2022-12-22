He disrespected my colleague – Captain Smart clarifies why he sacked Ras Mubarak form live program

Godsbrain ‘Captain’ Smart, a broadcaster with Accra-based Onua TV and FM has clarified what led to the embarrassing scene on his TV show with Ras Mubarak, a former MP for Kumbungu as the guest.

On the station’s late evening show, the former MP who went as representative for Johnson Asiedu Nketia on Friday, December 16, a day before the NDC internal election was sacked from the live TV program after a heated argument with the host.

Mr. Mubarak complained about being interjected in the studio by someone he described as a make-up artist.

The lady, according to Mr. Mubarak, was making him lose focus in his submissions with her snide comments.

In reaction, Captain Smart said the former legislator was just being disrespectful and discriminatory to his colleague in the studio.

On why Mr. Mubarak’s interview was postponed after Samuel Ofosu Ampofo’s own, the journalist said he needed to give respect to whom respect is due, adding that it was an initial agreement by the production team.

The journalist narrated: “Take it from me, you don't have to know somebody before you respect the person. Because the lady made you up you thought she was a make-up person so you decided not to respect her but she is Yaa Titi. She was the one you called to praise. If NAPO is on my show and Nana Addo comes, I will make NAPO leave the seat for him. If Dr. Bawumia is on my show and Nana Addo comes, I will sack Bawumia for Nana Addo.

“You are a former MP so you have no position. You are just a former MP. He came before Ofosu- Ampofo but we had already agreed that Ofosu- Ampofo was going to be on Thursday and Asiedu Nketiah will come on Friday. When Ofosu-Ampofo came he agreed that if the chairman has come then the chairman should go on set.

“On Friday during his interview, he quoted Ofosu- Ampofo and Yaa told him that he was misquoting Ofosu-Ampofo. This was not known to the viewers. He turned back and addressed Yaa. But you will not come to this house and disrespect any of my colleagues.

“He told her things which were not right. I told him to respect the seat he was sitting on. So because the person is a makeup artist, she can't voice out on issues? This is my office and you don't come to my office and disrespect it. I think he had a perception of us. It has happened and I have no issue with him. Our doors are always opened to him" he said.

In his earlier reaction, Ras Mubarak petitioned the management of Media General, owners of Onua TV and FM to sack Captain Smart for what he did to him.

Detailing the whole event via a Facebook live video, Mr. Mubarak revealed: “About 20 minutes into the program on Friday, the presenter then tells me I should recuse myself so he can interview another candidate who was also standing for chairman.

“I protested that it was not right. You can't tell me to come for an interview and the mid-stream you tell me to go off for another person to come. I obliged them and allowed the interview to happen.

“I tried pointing out to the presenter that what he did was wrong. I've done this for 12 years and I had seen no such thing. In the studio, while I was putting out candidate Asiedu Nketiah's message, the lady was heckling me. It went on for about 20 minutes,” said Mr. Mubarak.

On what actually happened, the one-time legislator detailed, “I'm the guest in the studio and you have somebody who is not the presenter passing snide remarks for 20 minutes. I thought at some point this character would be smart enough to whisper to the lady that what she was doing was not right but from everything that has happened, clearly he himself was lost in the wilderness.”

He said he pities the station for entertaining such kind of journalism.

"He has a microphone in front of him so he feels he can misbehave and abuse the platform he has. I feel sad for Media General that they will allow their platform to be abused by a character like that who does not know the difference between what is right and wrong. This character instead of pointing out to the lady, rather was the one who flared up. He was so unprofessional,” he stressed.

The broadcaster’s behaviour, he said, will make the station lose important viewers and advertisers because such people don't entertain "noise and foolishness."

“The Managing Director of Media General has apologized to me but let me advise that characters like that don't add to your number. If you think noise and foolishness is what will make people view, they are rather putting off discerning listeners and advertisers," he stated.