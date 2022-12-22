First oil products under the ‘Gold for Oil’ policy to arrive in January – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has provided an update on the proposed 'Gold for Oil' policy being pursued by the ruling government.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, December 22, the Vice President noted that all the arrangements have been completed.

According to him, Ghana will receive the first oil products under the ‘Gold for Oil’ policy in January 2023.

“I am happy to announce that the Government of Ghana has concluded the arrangements for the operationalization of the Gold for Oil policy.

“Consequently, the first oil products under the policy will be delivered next month (January 2023),” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

The Vice President added, “My thanks to the Minister for Energy, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Chamber of Mines, PMMC and BOST for their leadership in the operationalization of the Government’s Gold for Oil Policy.

“God bless our homeland Ghana.”



Through the Gold for Oil policy, government is hoping to bring into the country fuel that will be sold at the local pumps at cheaper prices.

This is expected to mitigate the hardships in the country amid the economic crisis.