Foreign Affairs Ministry can't print passport but can build international conference centre? — Manasseh Azure quizzes

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist and Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate has reacted to plans by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to collapse and build a new Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Manasseh claims the ministry has not been able to print passports due to lack of funds.

He, however, finds it perplexing that the ministry, instead of thinking about resolving the issue to allow Ghanaians own their passport, is now planning to build a conference centre.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry doesn't have money to print passports but wants to build a new international conference center?" he asked via a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Minority has rejected the Ministry’s intention to raise an amount of €116 million to reconstruct the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The Minority Caucus, particularly, raised concerns at a committee of foreign affairs hearing on Wednesday, December 21 on the basis that such things are not a necessity in these harsh economic times.

“As we have noted in our report, some members of the Committee expressed their inability to support the reconstruction of the Accra International Conference Centre because of the distressed nature of the current economy.

“They again argue that the reconstruction of the AICC has not been captured in the list of essential projects of the Ministry of Finance for the year 2023,” said Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.