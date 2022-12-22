If you told gov’t to maintain its huge size and continue paying ex-gratia then you're bogus – Prof. Gyampo to IMF

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has hit out at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for agreeing to allow government to main its elephant size in the midst of the country’s economic crisis.

According to him, if truly the IMF told government to maintain its huge size, continue paying per diems and ex-gratia, while building a national Cathedral then the Fund is bogus and a big joke.

In a call to aggrieved Labour Unions, Prof. Ransford Gyampo stressed that they must resist the very inhuman prescription of the IMF to government to sacrifice the future pension of poor public sector workers.

Below is a copy of the statement from Prof. Gyampo:

So, did the IMF asked the government of Ghana to do the following, even during this period of crisis and austerity?:

1. Maintain its Huge Size;

2. Continue with the construction of a National Cathedral;

3. Demolish and rebuild the Accra International Conference Centre;

5. Recruit more staff as government machinery;

6. Continue to make education at the High School level free; and

7. Continue to pay all allowances, Per diems and ex-gratias

Then they (IMF) too, they are bogus and a big joke.

Dear IMF,

You don’t govern Ghana and you won’t be allowed to perpetuate the vicious cycle that makes the rich richer and the poor poorer in Africa, by deliberately overlooking the opulence, profligacy and total unwillingness to sacrifice on the part of our political elites.

Did you disingenuously tell our politicians to keep their savings and investments secured in foreign bank accounts and to use the pension money of the already impoverished public sector worker to fund the Debt Exchange Programme?

If you did, then your counsel was unintelligent. Our governments do not like to listen to us but they pay attention to whatever you tell them especially when we are in crisis. Yet, you guys at the IMF know that some of us sat in the same classrooms with you when we were studying abroad and we beat you terribly in exams. You are certainly not smarter than us. We won’t swallow hook, line and sinker your very inhuman prescription to sacrifice the future pension of our poor public sector workers.

Arise, Labor Unions in Ghana!!!

Yaw Gyampo

Larteh-Akuapim