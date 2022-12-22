I’ll build the National Cathedral, no Sanballat or Tobias can discourage me — Akufo-Addo insists

H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic has insisted on building the National Cathedral despite the massive rejections.

The President said, just as Nehemiah was able to build the walls of Jerusalem despite opposition from Sanballat and Tobias, he will also beat all odds to erect the building to the glory of God.

Delivering an address at the centenary celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, held at the Black Star Square, Accra, on Sunday, December 18, the President said he respects the views of his opponents but believes the cathedral was of absolute importance.

"Just like Sanballat and Tobias in the days of Nehemiah, there are some who do not share my views on the building of the National Cathedral. I respect their right to differ, but I am confident (in) my decision, by the vast numbers of enthusiastic supporters of this project, whose spiritual dimension is limitless," the president said.

He further stated that the project "will serve not only as the country’s collective thanksgiving to the Almighty for the blessings He has bestowed on our nation, sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours and the outbreak of deadly mass epidemics.

"But also as a rallying point for the entire Christian community of Ghana, which represents 70-plus per cent of the population."

He however sought the support of Ghanaians to help his government carry out its mandate successfully.

"I need the support of every Ghanaian, together with the prayers of the church, to help me and my government carry out our mandate successfully," he appealed.

Meanwhile, an amount of 80 million cedis as a budgetary allocation to the project has been suspended by Parliament.

The project has become one of the most contentious government projects as many sees it as a misplaced priority given the economic crisis in the country.