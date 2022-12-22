Data Bank close offices; directs staff to work remotely to avoid 'beatings' from clients

Financial institution, Data Bank has closed its offices as clients mount pressure on staff to withdraw their funds.

In the midst of a macro-economic crisis, which is adversely affecting the banking industry and therefore Databank, many fund managers had difficulty selling their government securities.

This inability to sell meant fund managers could not get the necessary cash to meet withdrawal requests.

Following the announcement of Ghana’s Debt Exchange Porgramme by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, investors have been quick to withdraw their investments.

Some clients were said to have appeared impatient and often abuse staff verbally and physically when they visit Data Bank offices and are unable to withdraw their funds.

In effort to secure the staff, Data Bank has announced that it is closing its offices today, December 22 until January 10, 2023.

“Dear Client, Please note that effective tomorrow December 22, all Databank staff will be working from home until January 10, 2023,” a statement from the Bank has said.

It explained, “Many of our clients have tried to be patient with us as we wait for the Government to provide liquidity. For this, we are extremely grateful. However, there are several clients who have felt the need to abuse our staff physically and verbally, and also threaten their lives as well as their families. As such, we have no choice but to move to a work-from-home option.”

Data Bank notes that while its offices will be physically closed, it will continue to serve clients and process transactions remotely.

In addition, all digital channels will remain open just as the Bank did during Covid.

Data Bank concludes that it cannot endanger the lives of its staff by opening the office without any available liquidity.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Client,

Please note that effective tomorrow December 22, all Databank staff will be working from home until January 10, 2023.

Why this decision

We are in the midst of a macro-economic crisis, which is adversely affecting our industry and therefore Databank. Due to the crisis, many fund managers had difficulty selling their Government of Ghana securities. This inability to sell meant fund managers could not get the necessary cash to pay withdrawal requests. In instances where bonds were sold, it was often done at a discount because the market value of bonds had fallen significantly. This situation worsened after the launch of the Debt Exchange Program on December 5, 2022.Following the launch, activity on the secondary market has virtually come to a halt, making it impossible for us to access liquidity. This is because fund managers are expected to exchange all their existing bonds for the new ones being issued by the Government. However, if we are unable to trade the bonds we have, we are unable to access any cash to pay withdrawal requests. Therefore, our original two-week estimate for withdrawal requests has now been impacted.

Discussions with the Regulator

We are currently engaging with the Ministry of Finance, our Regulator (The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), and the Ghana Securities Industry Association regarding the impact of the debt exchange on Databank’s mutual funds as well as other Collective Investment Schemes. As part of these discussions, the SEC issued a notice to Market Operators (SEC/CIR/005/12/22) on December 9, 2022, indicating its intent to support the market with much-needed liquidity relief, including access to the Financial Stability Fund as a last resort. Therefore, we are hopeful that once the Debt Exchange Program has been concluded (expected settlement date: January 5, 2023), we will be able to access the necessary funds to once again pay withdrawal requests. We are totally reliant on the Government of Ghana to pay us, so we can in turn pay clients.

Why we are working remotely

Many of our clients have tried to be patient with us as we wait for the Government to provide liquidity. For this, we are extremely grateful. However, there are several clients who have felt the need to abuse our staff physically and verbally, and also threaten their lives as well as their families. As such, we have no choice but to move to a work-from-home option.

While our offices will be physically closed, we will continue to serve you and process transactions remotely, and all our digital channels will remain open just as we did during Covid. However, we cannot endanger the lives of staff by opening the office without any available liquidity.

We are fully aware the current crisis in our industry is very concerning, and we continue to ask for your patience during these difficult times. We are very hopeful the Financial Stability Fund or any other Fund that the Government may provide in the interim will provide much-needed relief for you and other investors.

We will provide another update once we have a clearer view of the situation.

Thank you.