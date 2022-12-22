Gov’t channels GHS80 million allocated for National Cathedral to roads, communication sectors

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Ministry on behalf of government has failed to convince Parliament to approve the GHS80 million allocations for the National Cathedral Project.

On Thursday, November 24, when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, he revealed plans to make some funds available for the controversial Cathedral project.

Due to fierce resistance from the Minority in Parliament, the plans by government have been shot down.

Following the failure to get Parliament to approve the GHS80 million allocation for the Cathedral, the Finance Ministry has now channeled the funds into the Roads and Communications Sector.

“Government compelled to withdraw and reallocate the obnoxious and dubious GHS80million for President Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral to the Roads and Communications sectors,” North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto disclosed in a post on Facebook.

According to him, this is a win for all Ghanaians especially the suffering masses in the current economic crisis.

“We won this battle for God and the suffering masses.

“Thank you all for your unflinching support,” Mr. Ablakwa added.