Proposed 2.5% VAT increment approved by Parliament

Parliament on Wednesday, December 21, passed the Value Added Tax Amendment bill to increase the rate by 2.5 percent.

On November 24, when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta went to Parliament to present the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, he announced the proposed VAT increment.

The move among other revenue measures is to help government raise more money to boost its finances to deal with the economic crisis facing the country.

“The demand for roads has become the cry of many communities in the country. Unfortunately, with the current economic difficulties and the absence of dedicated source of funding for road construction, it is difficult to meet these demands. In that regard we are proposing the implementation of new revenue measures. The major one is an increase in the VAT rate by 2.5 percentage points,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said at the time.

Immediately after the increment was announced, the Minority in Parliament mounted an opposition with the argument that Ghanaians are already suffering and should not be compelled to pay more in terms of VAT rate.

However, after deliberations on the VAT rate, Parliament has by a majority decision passed the 2.5% increment.

The controversial bill had to go to a head count which ended in a 135-136 majority decision.

The Majority in Parliament only beat the Minority by one vote to pass the bill.