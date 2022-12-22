We’re assessing ministers’ performance; we’ll force Akufo-Addo to reshuffle non-performing ones or we do it ourselves — Justin Kodua

Amid frequent rejection of calls by President Nana Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his non-performing ministers due to the recent economic hardships in the country, the leadership of the ruling party, the NPP, has waded in the matter.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua says they have commenced ministerial performance assessments in the various ministries.

Addressing some members of the party’s Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at a programme in Kumasi, JFK, as he is affectionately called, disclosed that the party will recommend poorly performing ministers for reshuffling.

"The national party, I must tell you on our own, is doing an evaluation assessment of government appointees. And once we are done with the assessment evaluation, we shall discuss it with His Excellency, the President. After this, we will move to the next level," he hinted.

According to Mr. Frimpong Kodua, the NPP is keen on 'breaking the 8' and will not sit aloof for any minister or appointee destroy the good economy they intend to build for Ghanaians that will inure to their victory in 2024.

He was emphatic that the leadership of the NPP will go to any length to get underperforming ministers removed from office for competent ones to bring in their fresh energy and ideas.

"The NPP worked so hard in 2016 for us to win the elections and, therefore, will also work so hard to win in 2024. But at this point, if ministers, CEOs (Chief Executive Officers), or MCEs (Municipal Chief Executives) are not reshuffled for poor performance, we will reshuffle them ourselves," he stated.