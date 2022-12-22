Asiedu Nketiah was born to win every election except presidential primaries — Prophet reveals

The General Overseer and Founder of Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry, Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu known also known as Prophet 99 has made some revelations about the electoral fortunes of the newly elected National Chairman of the main opposition party, the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The Prophet said the former NDC General Secretary has a electoral fortunes bestowed on him to win any kind of election.

However, in an interview on Accra-based Rainbow FM, the man of God told General Mosquito never to think of contesting any presidential primaries in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He stressed that his electoral fortunes exclude presidency, noting that the NDC chairman can never win a presidential race even if he contests thousand times.

"I have not met Asiedu Nketiah before. But the kind of favour he has cannot be compared to anyone else's. Anyone who runs against him for a party position will be defeated. He will, however, lose the presidential election 100 times if he runs, but he will win any position in the party,” the Prophet said.

The former MP has been successful in almost all the elections he has contested.

He occupied the NDC General Secretary position for 17years until he contested the chairmanship position, defeating the incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo with a landslide victory in the recently concluded 10th National Delegates’ Congress of the NDC held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17.