ECOWAS condemns coup plot in The Gambia

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has reacted to the coup attempt in The Gambia.

In a statement issued from Abuja on Wednesday, December 21, it said the ECOWAS Commission is shocked after learning of the attempted coup.

While insisting that it strongly condemns the coup attempt, the ECOWAS Commission stresses that it rejects all unconstitutional change of government in all member states.

“The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has received with utter dismay and shock the news of an attempted coup in the Gambia.

“ECOWAS Commission strongly condemns the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Gambia and underscores ECOWAS total rejection of all unconstitutional change of government in any member State,” parts of the statement read.

It adds, “ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of the Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot.”

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commission says it stands firmly by the democratically elected government of the Gambia.

Below is a copy of the statement: