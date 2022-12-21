National Cathedral: Committee has no power to reject GH¢80m allocation, It's recommendation to the House — Muntaka

21.12.2022 LISTEN

Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has denied media reports that the GH¢80 million budgetary allocation for the National Cathedral project has been totally rejected.

He said the rejection was only at the committee level and with more numbers, the Majority in Parliament can overturn the decision.

He said he needed to make this clarification so that his party’s supporters do not turn against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs when the plenary decision does not go in their favour.

This clarification comes after the Ranking Member on the joint committee of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, on Tuesday, December 20 dedicated a Minority voting decision to reject the budget estimates for the building of the National Cathedral as captured in the 2023 budget statement to Ghanaians.

He said the decision was a victory to all Ghanaians as previous allocations to the project were not properly accounted for.

Eleven Minority MPs as against 10 Majority MPs, therefore, voted to reject the GH¢80-million allocation for the continuation of the project.

But the Asawase MP said the decision is not final.

“It is a recommendation to the House. It is not that the thing has been rejected because the committee doesn’t have the power to reject anything,” he said, adding that the committee only has the power to recommend to the plenary.

He prayed that the Minority group will have more members to win a vote on the recommendation when the committee tables its decision before the House.

“If their number is more than us, they can reverse that.”

He said expectations of his party’s supporters must be managed so that when decisions go otherwise, the MPs will not be accused of being induced, for instance.

-3news.com