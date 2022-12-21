ASA Savings and Loans holds free health screening for clients in Achimota and Ashaiman

ASA Savings and Loans Limited is wrapping up the year with more free health screening exercises.

On Tuesday, December 20, the company treated clients to a free health screening at the Achimota Business Center.

At the end of the exercise massively patronised, a total of 159 clients and some residents of ASA Savings and Loans benefited.

The beneficiaries were taken through free medical screening by health officers from Haven Health Care for Blood Pressure, BMI, Blood Glucose, Hepatitis B, as well as Malaria.

Depending on diagnoses by the medical officers, the beneficiaries were given medication free of charge.

According to Mrs. Elizabeth Jethro Akligo who is the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Achimota Business Centre, the free health screening is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

On his part, Area Manager Mr. Emmanuel Osae Addo stressed that the company remains committed to providing support to market women to grow and expand their business.

He said ASA Savings and Loans will continue to give back to society through various means including free health screening.

Before Tuesday’s free health screening, there was another exercise organised by the Ashaiman Business Centre on December 14.

The exercise supervised by Branch manager Mr. Isaac Amoah saw 162 clients going through free screening and receiving medication at no cost to boost their health.

In all, a total of 321 people have benefited from the free health screening exercises at the Achimota and Ashaiman Business Centres combined.

Throughout this year, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has given back to society through various interventions.

Besides the free health screening, there have been donations to orphanages and disaster victims.