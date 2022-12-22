EYEH Soup Kitchen distributes christmas packages to street children

EYEH Soup Kitchen, a non-governmental organisation has distributed Christmas packages to street children and drug addicts to support them during the festivity.

Places captured include Efua Sutherland Park, Shiashi and Opeibea with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) as a partner.

Items distributed included rice, milo, milk and sugar among others.

Director for EYEH Soup Kitchen, Mrs Elizabeth Quashie Idun in an interview with the press said the organisation has supported street children over the past four years with the aim of providing them with a better livelihood.

She said the organisation works with about 150 street children, guiding them through education and mentorship to empower them to move out of the streets.

According to her, about 15 street children were taken through formal vocational education but five successfully went through while three of them graduated as technicians this year.

Mrs. Elizabeth said as part of the program, the organisation supports street children with skills training and provides them with national health insurance cards to assist them have access to healthcare at the various health facilities across the country.

She said it is imperative that street children are supported in view that they are vulnerable, especially girls who are constantly raped and defiled leading to teenage pregnancies.

She commended the UNFPA for consistent support over the years, especially during the COVID era.

Mr. Seth Appiagyei, in Charge of Sustainable Livelihood at the Department of Social Welfare, said the ministry has been working towards eradicating streetism.

He said the ministry has been engaging street children through orientation and education as part of the ministry's social intervention programs to reintegrate them into their societies.

He commended Eyep Soup Kitchen for its support to eradicate street children.

EYEH is a non-governmental organisation made up of retired national civil servants with the aim of providing medical examination, treatment, health education, drug abuse counseling and education, provision of hot meals, snacks, fruits and beverages to street children and the vulnerable.