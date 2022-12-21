Vote for me, I'm a friend to everyone — Tinubu woos voters ahead of February Nigeria presidential election

Bola Ahmed Tinibu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the upcoming Nigerian election has given reasons why Nigerians should choose him over his closest opponent, Peter Obi.

The former Lagos State Governor has indicated that he is a universal person who relates to people from all walks of life.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Calabar, in the Cross River State of Nigeria, on Tuesday, December 20, the ruling party’s flagbearer stressed that he has market women at heart because he was trained by a market woman on his way to becoming an accountant.

"My name is Bola Tinubu. I'm friends with professors, senior lawyers, bankers, engineers, and marketing women, as well as taxi and bus drivers. You know that it was a market woman who trained me to become an accountant," Mr. Tinibu said as quoted in his tweet on Wednesday, December 21.

The Federal State is preparing to elect a new set of leaders who will take over from the current Buhari-led administration on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Mr. Tinibu is set to face strong competition from Mr. Peter Obi, leader of Nigeria's biggest opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).