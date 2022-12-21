Current government is the most confused in the history of the Fourth Republic – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has bemoaned how government continues to push for Parliamentary approval of funds for projects he believes are not needed during this crisis period.

He said they can be put on hold until the current economic crisis is dealt with.

Although government acknowledges that times are hard, it still wants Parliament to approve the budgetary allocation of funds to be pumped into the National Cathedral and Accra International Conference projects.

While the government is building the National Cathedral from scratch, it plans to demolish and rebuild the Accra International Conference Centre.

Reacting to the matter, Prof. Ransford Gyampo says it appears the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is the most confused in the history of the Fourth Republic.

“Government is defaulting on its loan obligations and seeking to impose crude haircuts, particularly on pensions of very poor people and aged (we are resisting this anyway).

“Yet it still want to be pursuing very unnecessary and fanciful projects that can be postponed till times are better. While imposing public sector recruitment freeze, it is at the same time thinking about increasing the recruitment of staff to the flagstaff house.

“Read the news item below to appreciate the fact that this appears to be the most confused government ever in the history of the Fourth Republic. It lacks an understanding of the times and seems to have no sense of priority,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared on Facebook on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Parliament has refused to approve the budgetary allocation made for both the National Cathedral and the Accra International Conference Center in the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government as announced by the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.