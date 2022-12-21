D’mitry Adventist Preparatory marks first graduation

Over 139 pupils have graduated and were promoted to the next level of their education status in a colorful event that saw the attendance of scholars from education and politics to traditional leaders.

The first graduation observance for D'mitry Adventist Preparatory school themed” Nurturing Individual's skills and Potential to Influence Society” came off on Wednesday, December 21st at the school premises at Breman with students exhibiting cultural artistry, storytelling, and choreography display to crown the day.

Speaking at the graduation, the head teacher, Mr. David Twumasi said parents must put in the effort to cater to their wards for their betterment through quality education.

He said parents shouldn't waste money on things that are not relevant but rather investr their precious time, money and other resources in their wards so that they can reap the benefit in future.

Makro Circuit Officer of Education, Mrs. Comfort Obiri Yeboah said God has given something special to every child but it takes special attention and knowledge, and proper upbringing to unleash that potential.

She, therefore, charged the parents to incorporate the habit of assisting teachers in the upbringing of their children.

Asantehemaa Abobonohene, Nana Obrempong Agyei, who was the special guest of honor said everyone has a special role to play to unleash the potential in school children.

According to him, the government, society, and parents must create a conducive environment for children's education.

“The government is doing its part, looking at free SHS, capitation grants, school feeding, and other educational interventions but there's more room for improvement to cushion our educational structure,” he stated.

A total of 139 pupils were promoted from KG2 to class one and from primary six to Junior high school.

D'mitry Adventist preparatory school was founded in 1989 with a population of 680 pupils.

In attendance were the Asantehema Abobonohene, Nana Agyei Obrempong ll, Suame Circut education director, Mrs. Comfort Obiri Yeboah, JHS headteacher Emmanuel Amankwah Sarkodie, parents and other dignitaries.