Leadership is about development, not settling cases at the palace — Kyidomhene of Tafo-Akim

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Rt. Noble Empress Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeaboah I at the Anum-Asamankese Adehyekese Festival said development brings growth, progress and positive change in societies.

"Gone are the days chiefs only stayed in the palace to settle cases of his people but things have changed. Now everyone is seeking development not the name as chief," she added.

She further stated that development can be achieved if only Chiefs and leaders put in their maximum efforts and support to help build the community.

"There are certain things as a leader fight for your people. road, water, schools, hospital, and other social amenities. This will always bring love between you and your people," Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I stressed.

She entreated traditional rulers to use their position to lobby for developmental projects in their communities to create opportunities for the youth in education, health, economic, human development, skills training and entrepreneurship.

She extended her season greetings to Ghanaians and admonished the drivers and commuters to drive carefully to avoid needless road crashes.