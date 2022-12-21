EU funded SOS GrEEn Project officials empower Offinso residents

Residents of Offinso Municipality through the European Union funded SOS GrEEn Project had their version of the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Monday 19th December 2022.

Most of the audience were females; mirroring one of the objectives of the project which seeks to effect change and empower more women.

It was organized by implementers of the SOS GrEEn Project; a partner of UNCDF on the project.

Among the dignitaries who turned up at the event were representatives of the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Kingsley Owusu-Appiah, Mrs Edith Precious Lumorvi- Municipal Director for the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, a delegation from the office of the Municipal Chief Imam, among others.

Specifically, cash-for-work beneficiaries who under the project have been provided short-term jobs turned up massively at the occasion.

They work on climate resilient infrastructure where they are paid. The short-term job is usually within a three-month period. They are trained and equipped by SOS Children’s Villages with Core Life Employable Skills and Orientational Technical Training.

The total number of those engaged for the 1st Phase of the project was 381; males 124, females 257. The 2nd phase recorded a total of 837; males 221 and females 616.

In his presentation at the event, Nathan Asamoah-Community Development Officer for UNCDF admonished mothers to inculcate in their boy-child traits that will make them repulsive to acts that amount to violence against women.

He underscored that the various forms of abuse suffered by women are partly rooted in the fact the perpetrators in their infancy were not exposed to parental upbringing that instilled in them why it is wrong for a man to abuse a woman.

The UNCDF officer cited that most mothers offer much attention to the girls and are more closely related than the opposite sex, adding that the situation denies boys from gaining moral lessons from their mothers on why they should respect women instead of abusing them.

Nathan Asamoah castigated women as partly the cause of violence they suffer at the hands of men.

In his presentation on the topic “Promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Livelihood; The Intervention of the GrEEn Project”, he urged mothers and for that matter parents to train their children especially the boy-child in the fear of the Lord and urge them to respect the opposite sex.

He added that victims or witnesses should be bold to report to the department of Social welfare or the appropriate quarter's men who commit such acts.

Nathan Asamoah used the occasion to enlighten the audience on the European Union Funded GrEEn Project and how the intervention has provided many benefits to women, especially the cash-for-work beneficiaries.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer in his address noted that “most communities’ girls are victims of sexual abuse and they tend not to report such crimes for fear of victimisation.”

Barriers faced by women in reporting violence according to him are rooted in the cultural belief that domestic violence and sexual abuse is a private matter that should be addressed outside the criminal justice system.

He said the canker can be prevented by strengthening women’s access to basic human rights and resources.

The Municipal Director for Social Welfare and Community Development gave a presentation on the efforts of government in addressing violence against women and avenues to seek redress when violated.

She made a shocking disclosure in an interview with the media that few victims report cases of violence against at her outfit, indicating that her outfit has received just one report this year.

Vincent Ohene-Ntow- Training Team Leader for SOS GrEEn also gave a presentation on the concept of Gender-Based Violence and the various forms of violence against women.