Akim Swedru MP to organize football gala for youth

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko is organising another football gala among the youth in the area.

In all about sixteen (16) teams from various communities in Akim Swedru Constituency are expected to converge at Akim Swedru Astro Turf Park to exhibit their talents in football on Friday, December 23, 2022 for a trophy and an undisclosed amount for the winning team.

The Hon. MP said the football gala is geared towards talent harnessing of the youth in the municipality in the upcoming Christmas festivities.

According to him, the various teams will pocket an appearance fee and a football each to help them prepare for the tournament.

The program will start with the commissioning of the newly built Astro Turf in Akim Swedru followed by 7 days football festival which will end on the 1st of January 2023.

The first three teams will go home with various cash packages. All 16 participating teams will get a set of jerseys with footballs.

He advised the youth to be moderate when having fun during the yuletide, indicating that their contribution to national development was crucial.