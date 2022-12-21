Economic crisis: New NDC Executives will do everything to bring this nightmare to an end – Fifi Kwetey

Newly elected General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Franklin Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has assured that he will work with the other executives to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

In an assurance to the general public, the former Minister of Agriculture said the newly-elected NDC National Executives will ensure the nightmare being experienced by Ghanaians in the midst of the current economic crisis will be ended.

“Generals without an army are not useful, so what we need is a proper army behind us and that is made up of millions of supporters.

“So, we ask that they stand fully ready behind us and they keep their trust in us and we will do everything possible to be in alignment with their desire,” Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey said in an engagement with TV3 on Wednesday, December 21.

The NDC General Secretary added, “For the larger public out there, I will say that it’s been a very difficult six years and we believe that we are in a position to do everything we can to bring this nightmare to an end.”

The opposition NDC held its 10th National Congress on Saturday, December 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The one-day event travelled into the night and ended in the wee hours of Sunday.

The Congress was graced by party leaders, national executes, delegates numbering close to 10,000, as well as party followers.

At the end of the polls, outgoing General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia defeated incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Other top officials elected Joseph Yamin [National Organiser], Sammy Gyamfi [National Communications Officer], and Mamah Cole Younger [National Zongo Caucus Cordinator].