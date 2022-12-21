NSS releases 28,976 PIN Codes for newly-trained teachers for 2022/2023 service year

21.12.2022 LISTEN

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released Pin Codes for the enrolment of newly trained teachers for the 2022/2023 service year.

A statement signed and released by the NSS Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, announced that it had released a total of 28,976 PIN Codes for the enrolment of teachers from all accredited Colleges of Education in the country.

The statement indicated that it would enable them to undertake their mandatory one-year national service for the 2022/23 service year.

“All prospective national service personnel are hereby requested to access their PIN Codes from today, December 20, 2022, with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth on the Scheme's website, www.nss.gov.gh and then proceed to any Agric Development Bank (ADB) Ltd. branch nationwide to make a payment of GHC 40.00,” it directed.

It noted that, alternatively, prospective service personnel can pay with MTN Momo, adding “for those who would activate their PIN Codes using MTN Mobile Money, a payment of GHC 41.00 is required”.

The Service further called on all prospective National Service Personnel to begin registration yesterday, December 20, 2022, and end it on Monday, January 9, 2023.