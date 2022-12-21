U/E/R: Pet owners advised to go for anti-rabies vaccines ahead of yuletide — Dr. Akonor

21.12.2022 LISTEN

The Bolgatanga Municipal Veterinary Officer (BMVO), Dr. Ramsfort Akonor has advised pet owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies and its related diseases to protect their family members, especially children as they celebrate the coming Christmas.

Speaking to ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, Dr. Akonor said since the celebration of World Rabies Day (WRD) this year, rabies vaccination picked up but dropped immediately after the celebration on 28th September. He indicated that there are still suspected cases of the diseases which are yet to be confirmed and urged the public to vaccinate their dogs.

Dr. Akonor explained that there is an outbreak of other viral diseases which is associated with the season. He said dogs contract it when they play together with other infected dogs. The disease he added can be air born, fluid, or items the dogs play with. He stated that, around this time, dogs are brought sick with loose stool mixed with blood, vomiting and refusal to eat food which are the symptoms of the disease.

He further advised that, apart from the rabies vaccinations, pet owners should prevent their pets from roaming about so as to lessen the likelihood of contracting the viral disease. Dr. Akonor indicated that, when contracted, the survival rate is often low as the disease normally damages the central digestive system of the dog.

Regarding poultry farmers, the Veterinary Officer said farmers should vaccinate the birds against New Castle Disease (NCD), though vaccination should have been done in October and November, better later than never. He said due to the festive season, a lot of birds will be brought from different farms and from free range to sell to consumers.

According to him, it is a good ground for the spread of NCD.

Dr. Akonor stated that NC disease is often associated with the twisting of the bird’s neck and greenish droppings adding that, the outbreak of New Castle is also just at hand and its infection has a very high mortality rate. He, therefore, entreated poultry farmers to contact any nearest Veterinary Office for their birds to be vaccinated.