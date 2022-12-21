C/R: Armed robbers snatch taxi from driver

A 39-year- old taxi driver was nearly shot dead at Ajumako after a gang of armed robbers snatched his taxi cab from him.

The taxi driver speaking in an interview with Class 91.3 FM's Nana Tawiah said a young lady between the age of 11 and 14 with three sachets of pure water hired him to a building site surrounded by a bush and upon reaching the area, he saw three men at the site.

He said the three men, who turned out to be robbers, upon seeing him immediately rushed on him attacked and snatched the taxi cab from him.

Mr Kojo Amuonu said he was shot by the armed robbers but fortunately for him, the gun didn't respond, so they ended up beating him till he pretended to be dead.

“They left me and took the taxi with registration number GW-5692-20 away,” he noted.

He said nobody heard him when he shouted for help so he crawled till he met someone who took him to the Ajumako District Government Hospital.

To add salt to injury, he added that the owner of the taxi cab is also demanding his car from him.

He bemoaned the owner of the taxi not even offering to help find the criminals.

“He is only concerned with putting pressure on me to find his car,” he said.

The case has been reported to the Ajumako District Police Station for further investigation.

No arrest has been made so far.

Source: Classfmonline.com