Government will only develop communities that co-exist peacefully – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on traditional leaders in the Upper East Region to see peace as a roadmap to development.

He said his government will only develop communities that cultivate peace and unity amongst their people.

The president made this known at the annual Feok festival celebrated by the people of Sandema and its environs in the Builsa North District.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Paramount Chief of the Sandema Traditional area, Nab Azagsuk Azantinlo II, for the prolonged peace in the area and encouraged him to do more for growth.

He stressed that peace is key to development, hence, his government expects other communities, districts, as well as regions to emulate same.

The Feok festival is celebrated annually by the people of Sandema and its environs, to commemorate the victory of the indigenes over slave raiders led by 'Babatu' in the 18th century, and to celebrate a good harvest.

The celebration was themed: ‘Getting Buli Language into the Educational Curriculum and 10 Years of Peaceful Coexistence among the People of Buluk’.

Nab Azagsuk Azantinlo II used the festival to call on policy implementers in the educational sector to find ways that can get the 'Buli' Language into the Educational Curriculum for growth.

He, therefore, assured all and sundry that peace will continue to exist in the area until the world comes to an end.

