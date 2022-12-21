Mahama attends Sammy Gyamfi's wedding

21.12.2022 LISTEN

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is off the market.

The popular communicator of the largest opposition party on Friday, December 21, had a traditional wedding with his longtime girlfriend.

From images that have since circulated on social media, Sammy Gyamfi is seen happily with his beautiful bride side by side.

At his traditional wedding, Sammy Gyamfi was honoured when former President John Dramani Mahama showed up to support the big day.

The leading member of the NDC attended the wedding as well as other party stalwarts, and some family and friends.

Newly-elected National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia was also in attendance.

The Asiedu Nketia was seen sitting beside defeated National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.