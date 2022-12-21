In any civilized democracy Ofori-Atta would have been sacked; why are we entertaining such nonsense – Subin MP fires

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi has lamented the continuous stay in office of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the Minister should have been long gone after two of his major policies to raise revenue for the country failed.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Eugene Boakye Antwi questioned why the country is entertaining such "nonsense" to keep Ken Ofori-Atta at the post.

“He [Ken Ofori-Atta] met us the caucus and said that you know what I won’t do IMF, I will not do IMF. I think it’s very degrading for a country like ours but I have two revenue streams. Help me make it a reality that will make us not to go to the IMF. Two streams, one was E-Levy. Look at how we fought for him to pass the E-Levy. What happened? The projected revenue of 300 million we only got 30 million.

“The second revenue was property rate. Was that implemented in 2021? These are major policy failures. In any civilized democracy, Ken Ofori-Atta will not stand on his feet. Why are we entertaining such nonsense?” the concerned Subin MP lamented.

The lawmaker, Eugene Boakye Antwi further expressed concern about the kind of legacy President Akufo-Addo will leave behind when the Finance Minister continue to stay in office and the economic crisis facing the country persists.

For most parts of this year, there have been attempts by both the Minority and Majority in Parliament to have the Finance Minister removed.

However, after the pressure from the Majority MPs died down, a Censure Motion attempt by the Minority could not get the Minister removed.