If my wife obeys all my instructions, then she's my child and not my wife — Nigerian man sparks debate

A Nigerian man who calls himself a relationship optimizer, Ajero Morgan has stirred debate over obedience in marriage.

Most men, as part of what they prefer to be marriage material always cite submissiveness as a key factor.

They prefer women who will respect them and obey their instructions at all times.

But according to Mr. Ajero, total submissiveness can never be achieved in a marriage of two adults.

In his tweet on Wednesday, December 20, the Nigerian relationship enthusiast noted that a woman who does all the bidding of her husband is more qualified to be a daughter than a wife, indicating that more control rather destroys marriages.

"IF MY WIFE does everything I tell her to do, then she's my child and not my wife. That would be "parenting," not "partnering."

"Marriage is a union of two adults with different ideas and opinions. Knowing this has helped my attitude. A control freak cannot build a great marriage," his post reads.