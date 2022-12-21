Criticism helps me as a president, it brings different perspectives to me – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that he is not against criticisms.

According to him, he always welcomes criticisms because it provides a different perspective on issues and helps him execute his mandate as the President of the country.

“There are a lot of criticism about the public service, and the civil service in Ghana. I turn not to join in the criticism because I know the difficult work that you do and the difficult circumstances in which that work has to be carried out.

“Nevertheless, criticisms are an important part of the enhancement of everyone’s job. I am the main object of criticism in Ghana and it helps me because it brings different perspectives to me and it allows me to reflect on the work that I am doing,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President was addressing a delegation from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service (OHCS) when they paid a courtesy call on him on Monday, December 19 at the Jubilee House.

The President also admonished Civil Servants to remain strong and sail above criticism while working to help his government bring success to the country.

He emphasised that as public servants, there will always be criticisms.