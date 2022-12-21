Have a budget for Christmas; be realistic and spend wisely – Chartered Accountant urges Ghanaians

21.12.2022 LISTEN

A Chartered Accountant, Kingsley Adjenku-Hayford has advised Ghanaians on how to spend Christmas to avoid financial difficulties next month.

Speaking in an engagement on Joy FM on Wednesday, December 21, he urged families to have a budget for the Christmas period and spend wisely during the festive period.

“You need a family IMF engagement, bring them on board and discuss with them the plans.

“It's important that you open up to the family, and tell them the things you can do and things you can't do. You need to be realistic, plan and engage.

“Celebration is not always about spending. It's about the togetherness,” Kingsley Adjenku-Hayford stressed.

The Chartered Accountant added, “You have to do the wants and needs analysis. If you think what you want to spend on is unnecessary, do not spend it.

“Those who will be taking their bonuses this period should spend it wisely.

“Don't look at this December as do or die. You can do it in a simple way and you will be fine.

“Every family or individual must have a financial plan. It is very important. People usually do not pay attention to it.”

Even before Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, many have already started enjoying themselves.

Over the past weekend, there were a number of shows where patrons had the chance to chill, burn off steam and had a good time.

Just as has been experienced during every Christmas, people are expected to spend big on enjoyment during the period and complain of hard times in the new year when the festivities are over.