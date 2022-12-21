C/R: 28-year-old fake Police officer arrested at Awutu Bereku

A man in his late 20s is in the grips of the Awutu Bereku Police Command in the Central Region for posing as a police officer.

The suspect who has been identified as Isaac Osei was apprehended by Police at a checkpoint on Tuesday, December 20.

He was picked up while on his way to Winneba after he was spotted wearing a police uniform.

According to the information gathered, the suspect at the time was driving a vehicle with registration number GE 3012 -12.

Raising suspicion, the officers on duty probed him to find out about his station.

Initially, he appeared bold and insisted that he was a police officer.

Later when the pressure was intense, he identified himself as Isaac Osei although he was wearing a police uniform with the name tag Laryea.

The suspect could also not provide his service number.

He is said to have disclosed that the uniform is for his friend who is a police officer. He has since been detained as police in Awutu Berekum investigate the matter.