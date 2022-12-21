Man dies after allegedly being hit in the head with stick at Aputuogya-Abuontam

A 27-year-old man has died after he was allegedly hit with a stick in the head following a misunderstanding between him and one other at Aputuogya-Abuontam in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti Region.

The family of the deceased narrates to Citi News that the deceased, Emmanuel Amoah was riding a motorbike and after a tricycle rider crossed him, they got involved in an altercation and in the process, he was hit in the head which caused him to be unconscious.

“According to my son who was with the deceased at the time the incident occurred, they had closed from work. He saw what transpired. He was sitting at the back of a motorbike the deceased was riding. He says a tricycle rider crossed them and in the process, a misunderstanding ensued.

“After the disagreement, as the deceased was about to get onto his motorbike, the tricycle rider hit him in the head with a stick, and he became unconscious. The one who hit him with the stick is called Hamza. We are told there was one other person called Lil Wayne, but he rather went to check if my brother was alive. My ward told us Hamza hit my brother, but the police are saying we are only trying to blame the accused because my brother is dead. I don’t understand the police’s position,” brother of the deceased, Acquah Thompson narrated.

The deceased married two months ago. The wife and other family members have thus described his death as a big blow. They want the police to conduct thorough investigations to ensure justice prevails.

“I want authorities to ensure justice is served. He was a quiet person who was very good. He has now left behind two children. The younger one is five months old while the elder one is four years old. Two persons have been identified as being the perpetrators. I want them to be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” wife of the deceased, Theresa Amoah appealed.

“The incident occurred on 14th December 2022. It was a Wednesday. They called to inform us about it. Our brother died two days after that. Our major concern is that, following the incident, the boys within this area, Anloga, went to Aputuogya-Abuontam to arrest the prime suspect and sent him to the police. The police are however saying that they will soon release the suspect if we don’t go to Bekwai with them as soon as possible for some documentation. We don’t understand what the police have been telling us. This has left the family of the deceased dejected.”

“The mother of the deceased was devastated following the incident,” a brother of the deceased, Armstrong Christian Quao stated.

By Citi Newsroom