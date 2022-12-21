Parliament to pass E-Levy Amendment Bill this week following the restoration of daily threshold

Parliament is expected to go on recess today, December 21, after working on the appropriation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Among other bills set to be considered today, is the review of Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

It can be recalled that when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 24, he announced a reduction in the E-Levy rate from 1.5% to 1%.

In addition, he announced that the daily threshold that exempts the first GHS100 transaction from charges had been scrapped.

Following the announcement, there was fierce opposition from the Minority in Parliament as they argued that there won’t be protection for the poor under the controversial levy.

Several weeks later, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta revised his proposal and reintroduced the daily threshold on the E-Levy.

As a result, the Minority has reportedly agreed to assist the Majority to approve the E-Levy amended bill.

The Finance Ministry still needs to convince the Minority why it needs to pass the 2.5% increment in the VAT rate.