You don't need such 'noise and foolish' character — Ras Mubarak wants Captain Smart fired for ‘sacking’ him from live show

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has petitioned the management of Media General, owners of Onua TV and FM, to sack their broadcaster, Captain Godsbrain Smart.

His plea follows a recent happening between himself and the journalist on the station’s late evening show, where he was sacked from the live show for complaining of interferences from the studio.

Captain Smart accused the former MP of being disrespectful as a guest in the studio and reacting to a lady (a make-up artist) who, according to Mr. Mubarak was making him lose focus with her snide comments.

Detailing the whole event recently via a Facebook live video, Mr. Mubarak revealed that the presenter even wanted to cancel his interview because he wanted to have a conversation with a certain NDC chairmanship aspirant on the show.

“About 20 minutes into the program on Friday, the presenter then tells me I should recuse myself so he can interview another candidate who was also standing for chairman. I protested that it was not right. You can't tell me to come for an interview and the mid-stream you tell me to go off for another person to come. I obliged them and allowed the interview to happen.

"I tried pointing out to the presenter that what he did was wrong. I've done this for 12 years and I had seen no such thing. In the studio, while I was putting out candidate Asiedu Nketiah's message, the lady was heckling me. It went on for about 20 minutes,” said Mr. Mubarak.

On what actually happened, the one-time legislator detailed, “I'm the guest in the studio and you have somebody who is not the presenter passing snide remarks for 20 minutes. I thought at some point this character would be smart enough to whisper to the lady that what she was doing was not right but from everything that has happened, clearly he himself was lost in the wilderness.”

To him, Captain Smart is only putting up such behaviour because he 'owns' the microphone saying, he pities the station for entertaining such kind of journalism.

"He has a microphone in front of him so he feels he can misbehave and abuse the platform he has. I feel sad for Media General that they will allow their platform to be abused by a character like that who does not know the difference between what is right and wrong. This character instead of pointing out to the lady, rather was the one who flared up. He was so unprofessional,” he stressed.

The broadcaster’s behaviour, he said, will make the station lose important viewers and advertisers because such people don't entertain "noise and foolishness."

"The Managing Director of Media General has apologized to me but let me advise that characters like that don't add to your number. If you think noise and foolishness is what will make people view, they are rather putting off discerning listeners and advertisers," he stated.