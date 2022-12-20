Pastor warns against licking, says it's demonic

20.12.2022 LISTEN

A Nigerian man of God, Rev. Bernard Achiuiour has advised people against oral sex also known as "head."

Oral sex, according to the Nigerian clergyman, is a demonic attitude that must be frowned upon by everyone.

Rev. Achiuiour was emphatic in a post he shared on his Facebook page that licking a fellow person’s private parts is an abomination.

“Don't let anyone lick your private part. It is more demonic than lovemaking," his post reads.

In a similar Facebook post shared by the man of God, people said they would have avoided kissing if only they had ideas about what such people had been licking with their mouths and tongue.

"If you know what some people are licking with their tongues, you will be scared of kissing people carelessly," he wrote.