Stop wasting money on funeral cloth and invest in your children's education — Chief advice parents

The chief of Opah, a community in the Ga West Municipality, Nii Ayitey Okuansuro II has advised parents to desist from wasting money on funeral cloth and invest in their children's education.

According to him, education is a tool and a passport needed by every child to progress in life.

Whether formal or informal he will urge every parent to see the need to invest in their children's future.

"Our children are the future generation and we can not afford to fail them. We must invest in them," the traditional ruler noted.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Yaw Opoku Adusi Emmanuel on Active TV and Active1 radio during 2nd speech and prize-giving day of Heaven Of Hope Academy at Kotoku to honour some hardworking teachers and students who have contributed immensely to the progress of the school.

He stressed that most children are on the street today because their parents prefer buying expensive clothes to attend occasions rather than giving their children the necessary logistics which will enhance their academic aptitude.

Nii Ayitey indicated that grooming a child to become a useful person in the future is a collective effort parents must accept.