A/R: Stephen Amoah donates Toyota Hilux Pickup 2022 Model worth GHS300,000 to Nhyiaso Security Committee

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaso constituency, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah popularly known as sticks has donated a brand new Toyota Hilux PickUp 2022 model to Nhyiaso security patrol team.

On Sunday 18th December 2022, The MP handed over the vehicle to the Nhyiaeso Security Development Committee to enhance in the constituency.

The gesture is yet another fulfilment of his numerous promises he made to his constituents during the 2020 election.

The donation of the vehicle comes with a call system with a toll-free number for constituents to call in case of security issues in the area for quick response.

The donation was put together as part of the measures to curb the crime rate in the Nhyiaso Constituency, particularly at night. The number of theft and robbery cases has become rampant in the past 10 years.

The leader of the Nhyiaso Neighborhood Watchdog Committee, Commander Kwasi Nyarko expressed his appreciation to the lawmaker for fulfilling the promise he made during the 2020 election and also appealed for logistics to enhance the effectiveness of their work.

Making the presentation at the Mt. Olives Presby Church Patasi, the lawmaker proceeded to donate Industrial Sewing Machines, Hand dryers, Hairdryers, Sinks, and other items to the youth who have learned dressmaking and hairdressing.

These donations are in support of the government's initiatives in creating jobs for the youths in Ghana.

Hon Dr. Amoah noted that innovation has significantly improved the standard of living of people, indicating that vocational training was one of his agendas in the Nhyiaso Constituency.

He, therefore, pleaded that the creation of jobs is not all about positioning people in the formal sector but developing their skills and talents to establish and create their own businesses.