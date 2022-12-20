Minority wins vote to reject GHS80m budgetary allocation for National Cathedral project

The budgetary allocation for the National Cathedral Project in the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government has been shot down.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Minority members of the Trade, Industry, and Tourism Committee of Parliament won by a majority decision [11-10] to reject the GHS80 million additional budgetary allocation for the National Cathedral of Ghana.

Before the voting by the committee today, the Minority in Parliament had warned that the allocation will not be given approval.

The members argued that in the midst of the economic crisis, it is out of place for government to channel scarce resources into the construction of the National Cathedral.

Speaking on the allocation contained in the Appropriations Bill of the 2023 fiscal policy, Ranking Member on the Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said officials of the Finance Ministry failed to make a solid case for it.

He also noted that the officials of the Ministry have not been able to account for the over GHS300 million spent on the National Cathedral Project so far.

In a post on social media after the Minority won the vote, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said, “Congratulations to my gallant NDC MP colleagues on the joint committee of Trade and Sports for defeating the outrageous and sleazy GHS80million Cathedral budgetary allocation by a crunch 11-10 victory a few minutes ago.

“Glory be to God for helping us with this sweet victory.”